BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

A three-goal second period outburst propelled Baldwinsville to a 6-3 win over Cazenovia on Thursday in the Section III Division I Semifinals.

Brayden Penafeather-Stevenson and Sam Ciappa both scored a pair of goals in the win for the Bees.

Baldwinsville advances to the Section III Division I Championship Game to face top-seed West Genesee on Monday. The game will be played at the Upstate Medical University Arena (home of the Syracuse Crunch) at 7:45 p.m.



Cortland/Homer punched its ticket to the finals, downing Whitesboro 8-1 on Thursday in the Division II semifinals.

Five different players scored for the Eagles in the win.

Cortland/Homer will face top-seed Skaneateles on Monday for the Section III Division II Championship. That game will be at 5 p.m. at the Upstate Medical University Arena.