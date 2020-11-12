Baldwinsville athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play collegiate athletics Wednesday

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many athletes at Charles W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville made the biggest decision of their athletic careers Wednesday, as they officially decided where they would attend college.
Baldwinsville athletes were surrounded by their loved ones Wednesday as they officially committed to play athletics at the next level.
List of Baldwinsville athletes that signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday:
- Emma Johnson – Softball – Le Moyne College
- Alyssa Dybacz – Softball – Le Moyne College
- Tiffany Natoli – Women’s Lacrosse – University of Louisville
- Olivia Muscolino – Women’s Lacrosse – Binghamton University
- Taylor Metcalf – Women’s Lacrosse – Colgate University
- Emma Gebhardt – Women’s Lacrosse – Georgetown University
- Mia Kuzdzal – Women’s Lacrosse – Youngstown State University
- Jaedyn Frink – Women’s Lacrosse – University at Albany
- Luke Arvantides – Baseball – Niagara University
- Christopher AuClair – Baseball – D’Youville College
- Kenny Svitak – Baseball – D’Youville College
- Colin Socker – Men’s Lacrosse – Seton Hill University
- Margaret Dec – Women’s Golf – Le Moyne College
- Morgan Marsallo – Crew – Canisius College
- Leah Burrer – Women’s Soccer – College of St. Rose
