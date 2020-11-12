Baldwinsville athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play collegiate athletics Wednesday

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many athletes at Charles W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville made the biggest decision of their athletic careers Wednesday, as they officially decided where they would attend college.

Baldwinsville athletes were surrounded by their loved ones Wednesday as they officially committed to play athletics at the next level. 

List of Baldwinsville athletes that signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday: 

  • Emma Johnson – Softball – Le Moyne College
  • Alyssa Dybacz – Softball – Le Moyne College
  • Tiffany Natoli – Women’s Lacrosse – University of Louisville
  • Olivia Muscolino – Women’s Lacrosse – Binghamton University
  • Taylor Metcalf – Women’s Lacrosse – Colgate University
  • Emma Gebhardt – Women’s Lacrosse – Georgetown University
  • Mia Kuzdzal – Women’s Lacrosse – Youngstown State University
  • Jaedyn Frink – Women’s Lacrosse – University at Albany
  • Luke Arvantides – Baseball – Niagara University
  • Christopher AuClair – Baseball – D’Youville College 
  • Kenny Svitak – Baseball – D’Youville College
  • Colin Socker – Men’s Lacrosse – Seton Hill University
  • Margaret Dec – Women’s Golf – Le Moyne College
  • Morgan Marsallo – Crew – Canisius College
  • Leah Burrer – Women’s Soccer – College of St. Rose

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected