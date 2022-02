SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Baldwinsville girls beat Rome Free Academy Sunday afternoon 62-57 in the Section III Class AA semifinal.

Baldwinsville had three players finish in double figures. The Bees were led by senior guard Sydney Huhtala who knocked down 24 points. Alexandra Bednarczyk added 15 points.

Baldwinsville will face Cicero-North Syracuse in the sectional final on Saturday, March 5th at SRC Arena.