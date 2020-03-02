Baldwinsville boys advance to section finals soaring past RFA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Baldwinsville boys broke up a tight game with RFA, outscoring the Knights in the second half by 13 on their way to a 74-55 semifinal win.

JJ Starling and Bo Nicholson combined for 53 points, helping the Bees knock off RFA.

Baldwinsville will now face Corcoran for the Section III Class AA boys championship next Saturday at the SRC arena at 8 p.m.