CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team cruised past Corning 13-2 in the Class A State Quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at Bragman Stadium in Cicero.

Eight different players scored for the Bees in their win over the Hawks. Keegan Lynch led the way with six points.

Baldwinsville advances to the Class A State Final Four to face Fairport (Section V Champion) on Wednesday at SUNY Cortland.