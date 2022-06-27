BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team will play on the national stage this Thursday. B’ville will take on New Jersey State Champion Mountain Lakes at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

The game is part of the National High School Lacrosse Showcase in Columbia, Maryland.

This past season, Baldwinsville won it’s first NYSPHSAA Boys State Championship, defeating Northport in the Class A Championship.

The Bees finished ranked 19th nationally with a record of 19-1.

Thursday game will feature underclassmen only. The two day event features some of the top high school lacrosse programs from across the country.