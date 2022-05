CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team rallied past Liverpool in the Section III Class A final 15-8. The Bees captured their third straight Section III title and 4th in the last five seasons.

Ryan Hollenbeck led the Bees attack with seven points. Keegan Lynch chipped in a goal and five assists. Colin Doyle added three goals.

Baldwinsville advances to the Class A State Tournament next Saturday to face Section IV champion Corning.