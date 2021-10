SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Baldwinsville Bees closed the regular season on Saturday with an impressive 48-13 win at Nottingham.

Caden Cox threw for a pair of touchdowns in the win for the Bees. Seven different players found the endzone for Baldwinsville in the win over Nottingham.

Baldwinsville heads into the postseason at 5-2. Nottingham closes the regular season at 0-7.