BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team jumped out to a 3-1 lead after the first quarter and never looked back downing Webster Thomas 15-6 on Saturday.

Keegan Lynch led the Bees attack, with four goals and five assists. Eight different players scored in the win for Baldwinsville, as Carson Dyl chipped in three goals and an assist.

Baldwinsville improves to 7-0. The Bees are back in action Tuesday hosting Liverpool.