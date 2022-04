CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Baldwinsville girls lacrosse team beat Cicero-North Syracuse Tuesday afternoon 12-5 to improve 3-0.

The Bees scored seven unanswered goals in the final 10 minutes of the half.

Carlie Desimone and Brianna Peters led the Baldwinsville attack with four goals each.

Baldwinsville will host West Genesee on Thursday.