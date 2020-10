SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- With many activities at Syracuse University on pause, the sports teams continue to play. The football team hosts Duke in the Dome on Saturday, another opponent from a state on the New York State Travel Advisory List.

On a conference call with Gov. Andrew Cuomo, NewsChannel 9 asked about the travel exemptions granted by state health for SU Athletics. Howard Zucker, state health commissioner, told NewsChannel 9 that SU signed a document agreeing to strict COVID-19 protocols for contests with teams in hot states.