Baldwinsville edges J-D to open the season in boys basketball

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The Baldwinsville boys basketball team opened the season with a hard-fought 63-56 win over Jamesville-DeWitt.
JJ Starling led the Bees attack with 23 points.
Payton Shumpert poured in a game-high 29 points for the Red Rams in the loss.
Baldwinsville returns to action on Thursday hosting New Hartford.
J-D will look for their first win of the year at home on Friday against CBA.
