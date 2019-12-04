Baldwinsville edges J-D to open the season in boys basketball

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Baldwinsville boys basketball team opened the season with a hard-fought 63-56 win over Jamesville-DeWitt.

JJ Starling led the Bees attack with 23 points.

Payton Shumpert poured in a game-high 29 points for the Red Rams in the loss.

Baldwinsville returns to action on Thursday hosting New Hartford.

J-D will look for their first win of the year at home on Friday against CBA.

