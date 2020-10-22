Baldwinsville falls to New Hartford in girls soccer

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Baldwinsville saw their two-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday night, falling to New Hartford 1-0.

Willa Pratt scored the only goal of the game, just nine minutes into the first half.

Mia Allen stopped nine shots in the win for the Spartans.

New Hartford improves to 6-0. Baldwinsville drops to 5-2.