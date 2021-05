BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Baldwinsville ladies kept things tight early on in the first half but found a way to finish down the stretch and defeat Cicero-North Syracuse 18-15.

Bees’ Emma Gebhardt led the way with five goals and two assists. Four Baldwinsville players netted three goals a piece.

Baldwinsville improves to 11-2. Cicero-North Syracuse falls to 9-5.