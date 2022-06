ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Baldwinsville girls lacrosse team soared past the Corning Hawks 23-14 in the Class A State Quarterfinals.

Carlie Desimone and Mia Pozzi combined to score ten goals and added 15 assists for the Bees in the win over the Hawks.

Baldwinsville will take on Rush-Henrietta (Section V Champion) on Friday at SUNY Cortland in the Class A State Semifinals.