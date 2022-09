BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Baldwinsville girls soccer team opened the 2022 season with a 2-0 shutout win over Vestal.

Carlie Desimone and Audra Salvagani both scored in the Bees win over the Golden Bears.

Carlie Young turned aside three shots in net for Baldwinsville.

B’ville improves to 1-0.