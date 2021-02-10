Baldwinsville girls storm back to defeat Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Baldwinsville girls opened their season with a come-from-behind 69-50 at Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Liverpool led 25-22 at halftime, but Baldwinsville exploded for 47 points in the second half.

Baldwinsville had four players score in double figures, led by 20 points from Sydney Huhtala.

Victoria Morgan paced the Warriors with 13 points in the loss.

Baldwinsville returns to action on Friday at F-M. Liverpool travels to ESM on Thursday.

Note: In the highlights we said the Warriors outscored the Bees 24-10 in the 4th quarter, it was the Bees outscoring the Warriors 24-10 in the 4th quarter.