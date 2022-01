BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Baldwinsville girls had their five-game winning streak snapped, falling at home on Saturday to 8th ranked Bishop Kearney 66 to 46.

Kyrah Wilbur led the Bees with 11 points in the loss to the Kings. Bishop Kearney had four players in double figures.

Baldwinsville drops to 11-4 on the season.