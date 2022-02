BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Baldwinsville sophomore Sam Ciappa scored with one minute left in the third period, lifting the Bees to a 5-4 win over Syracuse.

Ciappa scored two goals and added three assists in the Bees win over the Cougars. Reese Gilmore also added a pair of goals for B’ville.

Baldwinsville is now unbeaten in its last 15 games, improving to 14-1-1 this season. Syracuse falls to 13-2-1 overall.