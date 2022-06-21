BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Baldwinsville has named Pat Beilein as its new boys varsity basketball coach. He replaces Mike Lewis who led the Baldwinsville program since 2018.

Beilein has had a lot of success in Central New York. He most recently finished his first season as the head coach for the Syracuse Stallions. Before that, he spent four years at the helm of the Le Moyne program where he guided the Dolphins to three NCAA Division II tournament appearances in his four years there.

The Bees finished the 2021-22 season 6-16 overall and 4-12 in the SCAC.