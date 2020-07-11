Baldwinsville native Alex Bono looks for fresh start with Toronto FC in 2020

TORONTO, CANADA (WSYR-TV) –

In 2015, Baldwinsville native Alex Bono was selected sixth overall by Toronto FC in the MLS Draft. Two years later, Bono was helping to lead the Reds to the MLS Cup as the starting goalie.

““I am so grateful and fortunate to have these experiences that have shaped me to be the player and person that I am,” said Alex Bono.

Last season though, Bono lost his starting job with Toronto FC.

“The day to day was difficult and confusing. At the end of the day, I’m here. I’m focused on going in and winning my spot back,” said Bono.

Alex Bono and Toronto FC return to action for the first time since the pandemic hit on Sunday. Bono’s club will face DC United on Sunday at 9 a.m.

