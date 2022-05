BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a showdown of two of the top teams in Section III, the Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team rolled past CBA 17-6 on Saturday evening.

Keegan Lynch paced the Bees attack with five goals and four assists. Carson Dyl added four goals in the win for Baldwinsville. Dan Anderson added two goals and two assists for the Brothers in the loss.

Baldwinsville improves to 11-1 on the season. CBA drops to 7-2 this year.