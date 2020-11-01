Baldwinsville senior Hannah Mimas breaks scoring record in win over Westhill

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Baldwinsville senior Hannah Mimas scored three goals on Saturday, as the Bees shutout Westhill 4-0.

Mimas is now the All-Time leading scorer in Baldwinsville history, passing Emma Firenze. She’s scored 79 goals in her career.

Baldwinsville improves to 8-3 with the win. Westhill drops to 7-3 on the season with the loss.