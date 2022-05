CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team beat Syracuse 19-2 in the Section III Class A Semifinal Tuesday.

Baldwinsville scored eight goals in the third quarter. A lot had to do with Ryan Hollenbeck who netted eight goals on the day and added one assist. Carson Dyl added three goals and two assists.

Baldwinsville will face Liverpool in the Section III Class A Final on Friday.