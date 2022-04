CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team stayed unbeaten, rallying for an 8-4 win at West Genesee on Thursday afternoon. Down by one entering the 4th, the Bees would outscore the Wildcats 5-0 in the final quarter.

Keegan Lynch led the way for the Bees with five points. River Oudemool scored two goals in the loss for the Wildcats.

B’ville improves to 4-0. West Genny drops to 3-3.