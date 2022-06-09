CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time since 1992, the Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team will play for a State Championship. B’ville stormed past Fairport (Section V Champion) 13-5 on Wednesday in the Class A Semifinals.

Trey Ordway led the Bees attack with four goals. Ryan Hollenbeck added three goals and an assist for B’ville in the win of the Raiders.

Baldwinsville advances to the NYSPHSAA Class A Finals on Saturday at Hofstra University. The Bees will face Northport (Section XI Champion) at 12:30 p.m.