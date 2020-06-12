Baldwinsville’s Jason Savacool goes undrafted in the MLB Draft

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – This year’s draft was very different any draft in the past. A 40 round draft was cut down to just five rounds.

Baldwinsville’s Jason Savacool was not one of the 160 picks in the 2020 MLB Draft.

The 2020 Gatorade New York Baseball player of the year still has a bright future ahead as he is committed to Maryland for the upcoming school year.