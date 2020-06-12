Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Baldwinsville’s Jason Savacool goes undrafted in the MLB Draft

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – This year’s draft was very different any draft in the past. A 40 round draft was cut down to just five rounds.

Baldwinsville’s Jason Savacool was not one of the 160 picks in the 2020 MLB Draft.

The 2020 Gatorade New York Baseball player of the year still has a bright future ahead as he is committed to Maryland for the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected