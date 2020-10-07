Baldwinsville native Luke Tuch is drafted 47th overall in the second round by the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL Draft

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Central New York connection to the NHL has grown larger once again.

Baldwinsville native Luke Tuch has been drafted by the Montreal Canadiens 47th overall in the second round of the NHL draft. His brother, Alex, was drafted with the 18th overall pick by the Minnesota Wild. Alex went on to play two years at Boston College before being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017.

Avec le 47e choix, les Canadiens sélectionnent Luke Tuch.



With the 47th pick, the Canadiens select Luke Tuch.#GoHabsGo | @RONAinc pic.twitter.com/btarz4bUcq — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 7, 2020

Luke, who turned 18 in May, plans to play his freshman season at Boston University this winter. Luke has been playing with the US National Development team and finished with 30 points in 47 games last season.

Luke joins his brother Alex, Fayetteville native Anthony Angello(Pittsburgh), Cicero native Joel Farabee(Philadelphia) , and Jamesville native Thomas Harley(Dallas) as the most recent Central New Yorkers to be selected in the NHL Draft.