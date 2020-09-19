Baldwinsville’s Scott Blewett makes MLB debut with Kansas City, pitches two scoreless innings

KANSAS CITY, MO (WSYR-TV) – A dream has come true for Baldwinsville’s Scott Blewett.

On Friday, Blewett made his Major League Baseball debut six years after initially being drafted in 2014.

Blewett appeared in the sixth inning for the Kansas City Royals in there 9-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Blewett pitched two scoreless innings allowing three hits and striking out two.

Blewett has been a member of the Royals Taxi Squad during the MLB 60-game season. He was called up twice previously, but did not make an appearance in either instance in July or August.

Blewett was a 2nd round pick for the Royals in 2014. He started in 123 games in the minors reaching AAA with the Omaha Storm Chasers in 2019.