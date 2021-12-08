Barré-Boulet returns to Syracuse but Crunch falls at home to Cleveland

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Cleveland Monsters, 8-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The loss moves the Crunch to 6-9-2-1 on the season and 2-2-2-0 in the eight-game season series against the Monsters.

Max Lagace turned aside 5-of-10 shots before being relieved by Amir Miftakhov in the second period. The rookie goaltender went on to stop 3-of-6. Jean-Francois Berube recorded the win with 32 saves between the pipes for the Monsters. Syracuse converted on 3-of-7 power play opportunities, while Cleveland went 2-for-4.

The Monsters opened the game with a four-goal first period. Trey Fix-Wolansky kicked it off at the 9:01 mark on a breakaway down the left wing. Cole Fonstad doubled the lead on the power play at 11:59 before Adam Helewka rounded out the period when he shoveled in a loose puck at 13:46.

Cleveland then went up by five early in the middle frame when Justin Scott snuck in a backhander as he cut in front of the crease. The Crunch finally responded with a power-play goal at 9:18 off a tip by Charles Hudon to set off the night’s Teddy Toss. Hudon potted another one on the man-advantage at the 14:13 mark. Antoine Morand pulled the Crunch back within two just 36 seconds later when he beat Berube on a short power-play breakaway.

The Monsters added another three in the third period to make it an eight-goal performance. Josh Dunne cleaned up a rebound at 6:10 on the man-advantage before Helewka added two more back-to-back to complete a hat trick.

The Crunch are back in action on Friday when they travel to face the Charlotte Checkers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area