Baseball Hall of Fame announces Idelson as Interim President

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the return of a familiar face for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown. Jeff Idelson is once again serving as president, this time on an interim basis.

Chairman of the Board Jane Forbes Clark announced Tuesday that Idelson will begin his interim-term Saturday and will serve through mid-August. Idelson was the Hall of Fame’s sixth president serving from 2008 to 2019.

The Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors has also appointed a Search Committee, which will identify the museum’s next president. The members of the Committee are Jane Forbes Clark, as chair, Commissioner Rob Manfred, Dr. Harvey Schiller, and Hall of Fame Member Cal Ripken, Jr.