Chris Johnston, of Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, has won the 2020 SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River with a four-day total of 97 pounds, 8 ounces. (Photo Credits: Seigo Saito/B.A.S.S.)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All eyes will be on Central New York…or more specifically one area lake, beginning Thursday.

The @Bassmaster Open is returning to Oneida Lake/Oneida Shores Park this Thursday!! Anglers from 35 states, including 26 from New York, Canada & Japan will be on the hunt for the big one!! Thanks to fellow host @VisitSyracuse #bassfishing pic.twitter.com/Lg1Ey3W7wF — OnondagaCountyParks (@OnondagaCoParks) July 27, 2021

The Bassmaster Open drops anchor on Oneida Lake beginning Thursday.

The takeoffs each morning will be at 6 a.m. from Oneida Shores Park in Brewerton.

Weigh-in will be 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday also from Oneida Shores.

Saturday’s weigh-in will be at Bass Pro Shops in Auburn.