SYRACUSE, N.Y.(SU ATHLETICS) –

The Syracuse University football program has elevated Jason Beck to Offensive Coordinator, securing continuity to its offensive system that displayed significant improvement in nearly every passing statistical category this season.

Beck, who coached the quarterbacks this season, oversaw Syracuse’s passing efficiency rating upgrade from 108th in the FBS in 2021, to 31st nationally and fourth in the ACC during his first season with the program. He’ll immediately begin oversight of an offensive unit poised for continued improvement, as just two players on its current depth chart are in their final season of eligibility.

“My family and I have enjoyed our time at Syracuse and I’m thankful for this opportunity from Coach Babers,” Beck said. “I appreciate the years I was able to spend with Coach Anae and how he helped prepare me for this opportunity. I’m excited to get to work.”

His success in developing explosive passing attacks extends well beyond his stint with the Orange. In his 10 seasons as a quarterbacks coach at the FBS level, Beck’s protégée’s have averaged 3,300 passing yards and 509 rushing yards, for an average of 3,809 yards of total offense per season. He brings 16 years of collegiate coaching to his new role.

“We’re excited to have Jason as our new offensive coordinator,” said head coach Dino Babers. “In his time here, he’s already shown that he’s capable of leading our offense, as well as recruiting and developing players at Syracuse.”

Beck has a proven track record of developing quarterback talent for the next level. Three of his prior quarterbacks were on active NFL rosters this season. He also helped lead the nation’s second-ranked passing offense in 2021 at Virginia and mentored quarterback Brennan Armstrong to record setting seasons. The 2021 Cavaliers offense ranked near the top of the FBS in a number of different national statistics, including passing offense (2nd/392.6), total offense (3rd/515.8), first downs (11th/318), 3rd down conversions (15th/.459) and scoring offense (22nd/34.6).

Most recently, Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader saw a dramatic improvement under Beck this season. Despite being hampered by injury for the final stretch of the season, Shrader finished the year graded as Pro Football Focus’ seventh-best quarterback. He also finished fourth in the ACC in passing efficiency, completed over 65-percent of his passes and threw 17 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

Prior to Armstrong and Shrader’s success, Beck guided Bryce Perkins’ career at UVA. Perkins graduated as the program’s career record holder at the time for total offense (7,910) after playing only two seasons in Charlottesville (2018-19). Under Beck, Perkins also claimed the top two spots in the Cavalier record book for single-season and single-game total offense, until both were surpassed by Armstrong in 2021. His total offense number (4,307) in 2019 ranked No. 6 nationally and No. 1 in the ACC. Perkins also set the single-season passing record at UVA with 3,538 passing yards in 2019, which ranked No. 16 in the nation and No. 3 in the ACC. Perkins is currently on the LA Rams roster.

Under Beck, the Cavaliers quarterback prior to Perkins also went on to an NFL career. Kurt Benkert, who has spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers, finished a two-year career at Virginia with 5,759 passing yards and 46 career touchdowns.

Virginia has only had three quarterbacks throw for 20+ touchdowns in multiple seasons. All six of those campaigns coincided with Beck’s tenure at Virginia with Armstrong (2020-21), Perkins (2018-19) and Benkert (2016-17) accomplishing the feat. At Virginia, he helped UVA become bowl eligible in each of his last five seasons there, including an ACC Coastal Division Championship in 2019 and a trip to the Orange Bowl.

Prior to joining the Virginia staff, Beck spent three seasons at his alma mater, coaching quarterbacks at BYU from 2013-15 where he tutored current New Orleans Saints QB Taysom Hill. In 2015, after Hill suffered a season-ending injury, Beck coached freshman Tanner Magnum to be the nation’s only freshman quarterback to throw for more than 3,000 yards and post a completion percentage north of 60-percent. That came on the heels of another year where Hill’s season was cut short in 2014. Beck helped BYU successfully navigate the final seven games of the regular season without the star QB. Hill and Christian Stewart combined for 3,623 yards and 32 touchdowns on the year, including 25 TDs by Stewart. As a sophomore quarterback in 2013, Hill passed for 2,938 yards and 19 TDs, while also rushing for 1,344 yards and 10 TDs under Beck’s tutelage.

Beck spent the 2012 season as the offensive coordinator at Simon Fraser. Beck turned an offense that ranked last in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference in total offense, passing offense and scoring offense in 2011 into the league’s No. 1-rated attack in all three categories during the program’s first year as a full NCAA Division II member in 2012.

Beck served as quarterbacks coach at Weber State 2009-2011. Under his guidance, Wildcat quarterback Cameron Higgins set school records for most career passing yards (12,274), most career touchdowns passes (98), most career total touchdowns (105), most career pass completions (935) and career passing efficiency rating (144.5). Higgins completed his career as one of the most prolific players in Big Sky Conference history.

Prior to Weber State, he spent the 2008 season on Les Miles’ staff at LSU as an offensive intern and the 2007 season as an offensive intern on Bronco Mendenhall’s staff at BYU in the same role.

As a player, Beck spent three seasons at BYU (2004-06) after one-year stops at College of the Canyons (2003) and Ventura College (2002) as a quarterback. He spent much of his time at BYU as a backup, but totaled 553 yards through the air in his career, including 305 yards on 20-of-28 passing in his lone start, a 38-0 victory over Utah State his senior season. At College of the Canyons, he led the Cougars to an 11-1 record and No. 4 ranking nationally among junior colleges.

Beck earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communications from BYU in 2006 and 2011. He is married to former BYU soccer standout Jaime Rendich, and they have a daughter, Peyton, and twin sons, Cameron and Jackson.