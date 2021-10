EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Auburn junior running back Elijah Benson ran for 406 yards and four touchdowns on Thursday night, helping the Maroons rally for a 38-33 win at ESM.

The win locks up a playoff spot for the Maroons in the Section III Class A playoffs next week.

Auburn improve to 4-3 win the win. ESM drops to 3-5.