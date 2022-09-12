SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron has earned ACC lineman of the Week after his performance in Saturday’s 48-14 win over UConn. The junior captain played 65 snaps, had five knockdown blocks and allowed just one pressure .

Bergeron led an offensive line unit that paved the way for 470 yards of total offense (156 rushing, 314 passing) and allowed QB Garrett Shrader a clean pocket to complete 20-of-23 passes on the day. Syracuse scored on its first seven possessions and did not punt until the fourth quarter.

Bergeron and the Orange will face Purdue Saturday 9/17 inside the JMA Wireless Dome at Noon on ESPN2.