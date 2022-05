SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse beat Rome Free Academy 11-7 Saturday to punch its ticket to the Section III Class A Semifinal.

The Cougars jumped out to a big lead in the 4th quarter netting six goals. Syracuse’s attack was led by Tommy Rioux. Rioux netted four goals on the day and one assist. Tyler Hale added two goals and one assist.

Syracuse will face top-seed Baldwinsville in the Section III Class A semifinals on Tuesday.