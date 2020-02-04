Big comeback sparks Solvay to overtime win over Westhill

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Solvay remained red hot with a thrilling 74-69 overtime win over Westhill on Monday night.

The Warriors came out on fire, building an 18-point lead after two quarters of play over the Bearcats.

Solvay would outscore Westhill 23-7 in the third. The two teams headed to overtime tied at 66.

Former News Channel 9 Athlete of the Week Brock Bagozzi led the Bearcats attack, pouring in a game-high 26 points. Elijah Wright added 23 in the win for Solvay. Zechariah Brown paced the Warriors with 24 in the loss.

Solvay has now won nine straight games, improving to 16-3 this season. Westhill drops to 9-6 overall.