Big first half propels West Genesee boys past Corcoran

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee boys basketball team raced out to a 29-point halftime lead and never looked back on their way to a 74-42 win over visiting Corcoran on Tuesday afternoon in Camillus.

Adam Dudzinski poured in a game-high 20 points for the Wildcats. Jack Dalgety added 16 points in the win for West Genesee.

Avion Grainger paced the Cougars with 13 points in the loss.

West Genesee improves to 2-0.