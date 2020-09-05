Bills 2020 Roster Released

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Here is the 53-man roster for the Buffalo Bills as they head into the 2020 season.
QB: Josh Allen, Matt Barkely, Jake Fromm
RB: Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, TJ Yeldon, Taiwan Jones
FB: Pat DiMarco (Injured Reserve)
WR: Stefon Diggs, John Brown, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Isaiah Hodgins
TE: Dawson Knox, Tyler Kroft, Tommy Sweeney (PUP), Lee Smith, Reggie Gilliam
OL: Mitch Morse, Dion Dawkins, Quinton Spain, Jon Feliciano, Cody Ford, Brian Winters, Ty Nsekhe, Ryan Bates, Daryl Williams, Ike Boettger
DE: Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Trent Murphy, AJ Epenesa, Darryl Johnson
DT: Ed Oliver, Quinton Jefferson, Harrison Phillips, Vernon Butler
LB: Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, AJ Klein, Tyrel Dodson, Tyler Matakevich, Del’Shawn Phillips
CB: Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson, Josh Norman, Siran Neal
S: Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Jaquan Johnson
K: Tyler Bass
P: Corey Bojorquez
LS: Reid Ferguson
The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to the open the season at home on Sunday, September 13 when they host the New York Jets.
