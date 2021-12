EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In the Battle for the East Side, the Bishop Grimes boys held off ESM, defeating the Spartans 49-46.

Sylvester Seton led the Cobras with 14 points. Aiden Betts paced the Spartans with 17 points, hitting 5 threes.

Bishop Grimes returns to action on next Saturday at OCC against Whitesboro. ESM will host Marcellus on Tuesday.