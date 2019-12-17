Bishop Grimes boys hand Cazenovia their first loss

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Bishop Grimes bounced back from their first loss, by handing visiting Cazenovia their first defeat on Monday night. The Cobras knocked off the Lakers 65-47.

AJ Burnett poured in a game-high 22 in the win for the Cobras.

Ryan Romagnoli paced the Lakers with 17.

Bishop Grimes improves to 4-1. Cazenovia falls to 6-1.