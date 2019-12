EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For two quarter Bishop Grimes gave Section II power Shenendehowa everything they could handle.

The Plainsmen though outscored the Cobras by 13 in the second half, pulling away for a 65-52 win.

AJ Burnett led the Cobras with 16 points in the loss.

Bishop Grimes drops to 5-2.