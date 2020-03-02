Bishop Grimes continues magical run stunning top-seed Oneida in the Section III Class B girls semifinals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The Bishop Grimes girls entered the Section III Class B tournament as the 13th seed. Next Saturday the Cobras will play for a Section Final, knocking off top-seed Oneida on Sunday 51-46.
Naywel Ayeil led the Cobras attack, scoring a game-high 20 points.
Bishop Grimes advances to the Section III Class B finals to face defending champion South Jefferson next Saturday night inside Allyn Gym at 7 p.m.
