EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Bishop Grimes girls opened the Section III playoffs with a 53-35 win over Syracuse Academy of Science on Thursday night.

Rosalie Vincent and Natalie Musolino both scored 13 points for the Cobras in the win over the Atoms. Alexius Pierce led all scorers with 16 points in the loss for SAS.

Bishop Grimes advances to face Homer on Saturday in the Section III Class B Round of 16.