Bishop Grimes girls fall at home to Holy Names

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

A slow start by the Lady Cobras doomed did them in, as Bishop Grimes fell at home to Holy Names 53-30.

Naywel Ayeil was the only player in double figures for Bishop Grimes scoring 12 points in the loss.

Bishop Grimes will look to snap their two-game losing streak on December 28th against Indian River at OCC.

