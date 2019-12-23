Bishop Grimes girls fall at home to Holy Names

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
A slow start by the Lady Cobras doomed did them in, as Bishop Grimes fell at home to Holy Names 53-30.
Naywel Ayeil was the only player in double figures for Bishop Grimes scoring 12 points in the loss.
Bishop Grimes will look to snap their two-game losing streak on December 28th against Indian River at OCC.
