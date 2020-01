SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Bishop Grimes girls picked up a big road win over CBA on Tuesday defeating the Brothers 38-35. It was CBA’s first loss of the season.

Lora Marial poured in a game-high 19 points, helping the Cobras to the upset win over CBA.

The win improves Bishop Grimes to 7-3 this season. CBA drops to 9-1 on the year.