Bishop Grimes girls historic run ends in the Section III Class B title game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Bishop Grimes run as the number 13 seed came to an end, falling in the Section III Class B finals to South Jefferson 55-43.

South Jefferson wins their second straight Section III Class B title.

Jackie Piddock poured in a game-high 28 points, guiding the Spartans to the win over the Cobras.

South Jefferson moves on to the state regional game against the Section IV champion down in Binghamton next Sunday.