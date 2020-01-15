Bishop Grimes head coach Bob McKenney wins his 600th career game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Over 30 years ago Bob McKenney got his coaching start at Milton High School in Vermont. Tuesday night McKenney won his 600th career game, as his Bishop Grimes Cobras defeated CBA 58-44.

The night started with CBA head coach Buddy Wleklinski being honored by winning his 500th career game on Saturday.

Bishop Grimes won their third straight, handing CBA just their second loss in their last six games.

Ian Denton led the way for the Cobras, scoring a game-high 18 points. AJ Burnett added 17, and Joe Wike chipped in 15.

CBA was led by sophomore Dan Anderson. Anderson scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the first half.

Bishop Grimes improves to 8-3. CBA drops to 5-6 on the season.

To watch the full reply of the game click here:

https://www.localsyr.com/sports/game-of-the-week/watch-bishop-grimes-vs-cba-boys-basketball/