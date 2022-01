EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Bishop Grimes boys basketball team dropped its 4th straight game on Saturday night, falling to Bishop Timon 78 to 64.

Sylvester Seton scored 24 points in the loss for the Cobras. Deng Garang and Eric Wall combined for 27 points for Bishop Grimes.

Bishop Grimes drops to 4-4 on the season.