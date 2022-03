SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Bishop Grimes boys season came to an end on Tuesday night, falling to top-seed New Hartford 73-50 in the Section III Class A semifinals.

Deng Garang led the Cobras attack, scoring a team-high 19 points. Zach Philipkoski paced the Spartans with a game-high 30 points.

New Hartford advances to the Section III Class A Championship on Sunday night to face Syracuse Academy of Science.